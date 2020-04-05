Nearly 2,800 migrant workers in Metro’s relief camps

Nearly 2,800 migrant workers, employed to carry out construction for the Chennai Metro, have continued to stay in the city, since the lockdown came into effect around two weeks ago.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have been staying in six camps in various parts of the city. They are provided with food and necessary medicines, every day.

“We are also providing them groceries. We have been constantly checking on their needs and a CMRL representative also visits the camps to check on their wellness. We are making sure that there is no crowding. In case of complaints, they can always contact the representative or any of us,” an official said.

"A staff conducts a temperature check of the workers, every day. So far, we have had no problems, and are keeping track of them,” he added.

CMRL officials said that they had already directed contractors to pay wages to workers on time.

Work delayed

The workers were employed by various contractors for carrying out construction of the Phase I extension project in north Chennai, from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, work on which has been on for few years. CMRL planned to open the stretch in June.

However, the launch will now be delayed, as work has been stopped owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The trial run of trains was scheduled to take place this month, but that will also be postponed and conducted later, said sources.

So far, track work has been completed. The construction of stations and installation of various systems were in progress. It is now not clear when the work will resume.