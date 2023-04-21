Nearly 27,500 street vendors get identity cards in Chennai ahead of panel election

April 21, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Out of 35,588 street vendors recognised by the Greater Chennai Corporation in a list published on April 8, around 27,500 have received their identity cards. These cards certify that the vendors are authorised, permitting them to maintain a stall in vending zones set aside by the Corporation in the city. Vendors say that having an ID card gives them confidence to continue their business and helps in protecting their livelihood.

Latha has been running a flower shop in T. Nagar for the past 35 years and says she receives complaints from pedestrians and drivers every day. “Since I have an ID card, I know I am not in the wrong but I ensure that I don’t hinder anyone’s movement,” she says. Ms. Latha remains hopeful that once the Town Vending Committee chaired by Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi is formed, things will improve.

Despite being recognised in the Corporation’s list, some like Anthony are yet to receive an ID card. He runs a tea stall outside the Gulf Oil establishment in Ennore. “I make sure to place my stall at least 10 steps from the road but eviction drives are frequent,” he says.

These ID cards will also help the police and the Corporation officials when they conduct eviction drives in the city. Every few days, new vendors crop up at inconvenient spots such as in front of sign boards, bus stands, and pavements.

According to a senior Corporation official, all the ID cards will be distributed by April 25, two days before the elections to the Town Vending Committee. “There are 101 licence inspectors who seek out vendors to give them the ID cards because we do not want to hand over the cards to middlemen who might misuse them,” said the civic official. However, not possessing an ID card does not prevent a vendor from participating in the upcoming elections. “If a vendor matches the name we have on our list and can provide proof of identity, he or she can still vote,” said an official.

