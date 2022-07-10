Nearly 200 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Tambaram

Tambaram police arrest two persons for smuggling contraband

The Tambaram police seized nearly 200 kg of banned tobacco products on Saturday.

The police said a tip off was received about gutkha being smuggled in the Selaiyur police station limits. Based on the information, a special police team was formed. When they tried to stop a car on Vengaivasal Main Road, it sped away. The police gave chase, and upon stopping and searching the vehicle, they found nearly 200 kg of gutkha hidden inside.

The police detained S. Murugan, of Pammal, and M. Lakshmanan, of Vengaivasal. They found that they were involved in smuggling tobacco products and distributing them in and around Tambaram. The Selaiyur police arrested the duo and seized their car. The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Week-long raid

The Chennai City Police in its drive against banned tobacco products have seized more than 280 kg of gutkha, filed 143 cases and detained 146 persons over the course of the week.

A senior official police said during the week-long raid, the teams found nearly 250 kg of gutkha products hidden in a warehouse in Narayana Mudali Street of Geroge Town. The Kothavalchavadi police arrested S. Eashwar Singh and V. Barathsingh, both from Seven Wells, for hoarding the banned tobacco products.