Nearly 1.60 lakh quarantined

The Greater Chennai Corporation has nearly 1.60 lakh people quarantined for various types of travel histories and who were in direct contact with COVID-19 patients but have turned negative in the 15 zones of the city. Nearly 1.34 lakh people have completed the quarantine.
A senior official of the Corporation said the 15 zonal officials have been maintaining the record of the quarantined people and are keeping a watch on any quarantine violations. The civic body, through the volunteers engaged in door-to-door campaign of fever checks and with the help of the Greater Chennai City Police, is keeping a tab on the movement of these people.
The civic official said the top five zones of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Anna Nagar, had registered a large number of quarantined persons with Tondiarpet zone topping with 25,000 people. The Royapuram zone had around 16,500, Anna Nagar 15,500, Kodambakkam 12,000 and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar totalling 10,000 people.
The Corporation official said as per the direction of the Director of Telecommunication, the mobile numbers of the quarantined persons were recorded for geo-fencing and if at all any person who had been quarantined violated the movement of more than 500 metres, the mobile number would be flagged for quarantine violation and a warning message sent for first violation.
In case of any violation, the civic official can file a police complaint, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath