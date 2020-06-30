Nearly 1.60 lakh quarantined

The Greater Chennai Corporation has nearly 1.60 lakh people quarantined for various types of travel histories and who were in direct contact with COVID-19 patients but have turned negative in the 15 zones of the city. Nearly 1.34 lakh people have completed the quarantine.

A senior official of the Corporation said the 15 zonal officials have been maintaining the record of the quarantined people and are keeping a watch on any quarantine violations. The civic body, through the volunteers engaged in door-to-door campaign of fever checks and with the help of the Greater Chennai City Police, is keeping a tab on the movement of these people.

The civic official said the top five zones of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Anna Nagar, had registered a large number of quarantined persons with Tondiarpet zone topping with 25,000 people. The Royapuram zone had around 16,500, Anna Nagar 15,500, Kodambakkam 12,000 and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar totalling 10,000 people.

The Corporation official said as per the direction of the Director of Telecommunication, the mobile numbers of the quarantined persons were recorded for geo-fencing and if at all any person who had been quarantined violated the movement of more than 500 metres, the mobile number would be flagged for quarantine violation and a warning message sent for first violation.

In case of any violation, the civic official can file a police complaint, he added.