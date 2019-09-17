‘Nearly 150 vacancies need to be filled in museums’

Efforts are under way to get nearly 150 vacancies in the Museums and State Archaeological Department filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, according to Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Minister ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan.

“We have 60% vacancies that need to be filled up. We are hoping that the committee that needs to approve these vacancies gives the go-ahead so that we can advertise for these posts,” Mr. Pandiarajan told The Hindu.

Mr. Pandiarajan said a note on this has been kept ready to be shared with the Chief Minister to look at the possibility of all these vacancies being filled. “We will be adding a few museums this year, they will have to be staffed. Vellore Museum is also understaffed. We will see how quickly the decision comes, since there are so many artefacts that need to be protected,” Mr. Pandiarajan said. However, he rued that many of the posts such as curators, especially at the site museums, were under-valued and the pay scales needed to be looked at.

Meanwhile, the National Art Gallery at the Egmore Museum, which is ready after renovation, is awaiting inauguration by the Chief Minister.

Meet in Delhi

The Minister said he will be meeting the Union Culture Minister on September 23 and 24 in Delhi and also the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India.

“They have asked us to come up with the proposal for certain projects such as the Tagore Cultural Complex, the Raja Raja Chola graveyard and also to expedite the approval for three site museums we have planned,” he said.

He added that he is planning to meet the HRD Minister to seek funds for the Tamizh Valar Maiyam.