Nearly 150 CCTV cameras in Chennai Metro Rail stretches not operational

July 23, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 150 CCTV cameras in different locations across the 54-km network of the phase I and phase I extension of Chennai Metro Rail are not functioning and have to be fixed soon to ensure the safety of commuters.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) currently operates the 45-km phase I with two corridors — Washermenpet to Chennai Airport and Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount — and the 9-km phase I extension in north Chennai between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar. There are a total of 3,343 CCTV cameras installed in this network, and of which, nearly 4.5% of the cameras have glitches.

Sources said there are also some blind spots in a few stations, where the cameras should be repaired. “We have also received a few complaints regarding various issues in the parking lots of stations. If we had more cameras installed, it would be easier to resolve and prevent such problems,” a source said.

According to officials of CMRL, the 150 non-functional cameras are already being fixed and will be in working condition at the earliest. “Only a small percentage of cameras are undergoing repair, and the rest are in working condition. Safety is our top priority, and we will get those cameras working soon. The maintenance team usually checks and rectifies issues on a regular basis based on the access time given to them inside the tunnel area and overhead electrical line,” an official said.

Apart from this, officials said they were planning to install additional CCTV cameras in the parking lots of all phase I and phase I extension stations.