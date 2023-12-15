NE monsoon to be more active in south T.N. and delta districts during weekend

December 15, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The northeast monsoon will be more active in south Tamil Nadu and delta districts over the next few days and bring isolated heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday in some districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has maintained that Chennai and its suburban areas would receive light to moderate rain between Friday and Sunday. The cyclonic circulation over the southwest Arabian sea and the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean would trigger fairly widespread rain, covering up to 75% of weather stations over south Tamil Nadu and the delta region.

With easterlies picking up pace, places such as Chennai may get rain due to wind convergence. Some parts of north Tamil Nadu may receive scattered rain during the weekend.

Though the north coastal districts, including Chennai, experienced torrential downpour last week, the overall seasonal rainfall in the State still remains mildly in the deficit zone. Tamil Nadu has so far received 38.5 cm of rain, which is 5% less than the average of 40.5 cm for the season, since October 1. Districts such as Thoothukudi, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur are yet to reach average seasonal rainfall tally.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the weather system would bring light to moderate rain at many places in the southern districts during the weekend. Heavy rain may occur at one or two places in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts on Saturday and Sunday. The current spell would last till Monday over south Tamil Nadu.

On rumours on social media about strong weather systems during the second half of December, Mr. Balachandran said the RMC gave five days of forecast followed by two days of outlook for better accuracy. Forecasts are being given, keeping in mind the changing weather dynamics.

A few places in the State experienced mild mist cover. On Thursday, till 5.30 p.m. too, the weather observatories did not record rainfall. Officials said the clear sky and dry weather would sometimes lead to mist, especially with winter around the corner.