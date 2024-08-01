NDMA sanctions grant towards urban flood mitigation projects proposed in Chennai

The National Disaster Management Authority has sanctioned a grant of Rs.150 crore towards urban flood mitigation projects proposed in Chennai. The grant would be released as a first instalment to the State government under the National Disaster Mitigation fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grants have been sanctioned for five major projects to improve some of the surplus channels linked to minor water bodies, construction of new storm water drains to bridge gaps in the existing network, development of sponge parks, rejuvenation of eight water bodies and installation of SCADA for automation of reservoirs operation.

This is the first urban flood mitigation project worth Rs.561.29 crore approved under NDMF following floods last year and this included central government’s assistance of Rs.500 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officials of the Water Resources Department said some of the works have already started and are expected to be completed by the onset of Northeast monsoon in October. The ongoing works include improving the capacity Thanikachalam drain to reduce floods in Thiru.Vi.Ka.Nagar and Kolathur and Gerugambakkam channel to minimise inundation in areas such as Manapakkam and Nandambakkam.

The department has also proposed to increase the carrying capacity of Korattur surplus channel and rejuvenate minor water bodies, including in Puthagaram. Eight other water bodies in localities such as Manali, Sathangadu and Madhavaram would also be rejuvenated to alleviate floods.

Another significant project that would be taken up under urban flood risk management programme is installation of SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition), a decision support system for automated operation of city reservoirs’ shutters. The software application would transfer real time data, including inflow, storage and water level, from city reservoirs and help the department make decisions on remote operation of the surplus regulators during monsoon and ration drinking water through the supply channels. The ₹32 crore project would ensure better reservoir management with planned release of surplus water and avert floods and optimise storage in water bodies, officials said.

B.Sakthivel, hydrologist and consultant who has worked with various government agencies, said Chennai was the first city to obtain project approval for urban flood management. It has set an example for other cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai to chalk out proposals for urban flood risk mitigation.

Besides strengthening SWD in flood prone locations in areas like Tondiarpet, Basin Bridge and Anna Nagar, Greater Chennai Corporation would also develop sponge parks at Mathur MMDA and Tiruvottiyur for better groundwater recharge and control floods. Eco blocks-based rainwater harvesting structures, which would filter silt in water and replenish groundwater, would be built at 770 locations. Eco blocks-based infiltration and detention tanks would be built in eight playgrounds to mitigate urban flooding, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.