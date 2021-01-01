NDA meet in T.N. after polls are notified: Palaniswami

Vote for AIADMK to continue development agenda, says CM while campaigning in Tiruchi district

Ruling out any strain in the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, party co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said the formation remained intact.

Speaking in Tiruchi, he said that while AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam had declared him the Chief Ministerial candidate “after due consultations with seniors in the party”, the question of convening a meeting of the NDA would arise only after the dates for the Assembly election are announced.

There would be scope for even expanding the alliance then, he added.

As for the BJP and the PMK playing hardball in endorsing his candidature, Mr. Palaniswami argued that it was normal for parties to make such statements to boost the morale of their cadre and strengthen themselves.

The AIADMK was unlikely to lose minority votes, he said, citing the DMK’s alliance with the BJP in 1999. Each party had its own ideology, Mr. Palaniswami said, and maintained that alliances were only an electoral understanding and would not alter the ideology of the parties.

He felt issues might crop up in the DMK-led alliance during the seat-sharing talks. The DMK could split soon, as former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri may launch a party, he said.

He did not foresee any political impact in the event of the release of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s jailed aide V.K. Sasikala.

Campaigning amid pouring rain in Srirangam during the day, he urged voters to give a clear mandate to his party to continue the agenda of development and people’s welfare.

“The AIADMK government has fulfilled the promises it made to the people during the last Assembly election. The people-friendly government should continue,” he said. Equal importance was being given to strengthening infrastructure and creating employment opportunities, he added.

At Maravanur, Mr. Palaniswami claimed that the AIADMK was the only party in the country where an ordinary cadre could become the Chief Minister. On the other hand, the DMK had been nurturing family politics and was being run like a corporate, with family members of former party patriarch M. Karunanidhi holding key positions, he alleged.

Mr. Palaniswami declared that he would contest only from the Edappadi constituency as long as he is in politics. “I know the issues of the constituency and have fulfilled a majority of our promises. I am confident that the people will support me,” he said.

The Pongal cash gift of ₹2,500 for rice cardholders was being given as the Rangarajan Committee had suggested extending financial assistance to those deprived of their livelihood due to COVID-19, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami offered prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy temple and also visited the Nathervalli Dargah.