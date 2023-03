March 30, 2023 06:27 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Wednesday visited the Kalakshetra Foundation following complaints of sexual harassment in the institute.

The Greater Chennai police had sent a pilot vehicle as escort based on a request from the Commission.

Ms. Sharma is said to have interacted with students and staffers during her visit.

