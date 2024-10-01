GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCTE to introduce four new courses soon, says chairperson

Published - October 01, 2024 11:24 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi presenting degree certificate to visually-impaired student R. Anusha at the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University’s convocation in Chennai on Tuesday. Higher Education Minister Govi. Chezhiaan, Pankaj Arora, and Pradeep Yadav were also present.

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi presenting degree certificate to visually-impaired student R. Anusha at the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University’s convocation in Chennai on Tuesday. Higher Education Minister Govi. Chezhiaan, Pankaj Arora, and Pradeep Yadav were also present. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will be coming up with specialised courses on yoga , sanskrit , art and physical education very soon. These four new courses will be for four years each on a par with Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), said Pankaj Arora, Chairperson of NCTE, on Tuesday in Chennai.

Speaking at the 11th convocation of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University held at the Tamil Nadu Open University, he said, “In the coming years, the number of teachers needed in school education and higher education will increase. To achieve this, we need a dual strategy increasing enrollment in post graduate programmes and expanding research capabilities.”

Pradeep Yadav, Chairman of the Convener Committee of the University and Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, spoke of the State’s initiatives, including Naan Mudhalvan and Tamizh Pudhalvan schemes, which were aimed at building a skilled workforce.

A total of 48,510 graduates received their degrees, including 40,807 B.Ed students, 7,180 M.Ed students, 41 M.Phil in Education, 66 Ph.D in education and 416 B.Sc. B.Ed. gold medals, and cash prizes were offered to 25 graduates.

Bhiruntha A., of St. Anne’s College of Education for women, Theni, was offered nine awards for obtaining the university first rank. Anusha. R, visually-impaired, of Christian College of Education, Kanniyakumari, received two awards for obtaining first rank in Tamil-I, among the Physically Challenged Women Studies.

Stating that her mother’s determination to educate her has been a driving factor, Anusha said, “My mother is a domestic worker and really pushed for me to study more. I completed my bachelors, and my teachers encouraged me to pursue B.Ed. They also sponsored my education. I am pursuing my masters in English, but I plan to complete my Ph.D and become a professor.”

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor Govi. Chezhiaan and others were present at the convocation.

Published - October 01, 2024 11:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.