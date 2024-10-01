NCTE to introduce four new courses soon, says chairperson

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) will be coming up with specialised courses on yoga , sanskrit , art and physical education very soon. These four new courses will be for four years each on a par with Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), said Pankaj Arora, Chairperson of NCTE, on Tuesday in Chennai.

Speaking at the 11th convocation of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University held at the Tamil Nadu Open University, he said, “In the coming years, the number of teachers needed in school education and higher education will increase. To achieve this, we need a dual strategy increasing enrollment in post graduate programmes and expanding research capabilities.”

Pradeep Yadav, Chairman of the Convener Committee of the University and Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, spoke of the State’s initiatives, including Naan Mudhalvan and Tamizh Pudhalvan schemes, which were aimed at building a skilled workforce.

A total of 48,510 graduates received their degrees, including 40,807 B.Ed students, 7,180 M.Ed students, 41 M.Phil in Education, 66 Ph.D in education and 416 B.Sc. B.Ed. gold medals, and cash prizes were offered to 25 graduates.

Bhiruntha A., of St. Anne’s College of Education for women, Theni, was offered nine awards for obtaining the university first rank. Anusha. R, visually-impaired, of Christian College of Education, Kanniyakumari, received two awards for obtaining first rank in Tamil-I, among the Physically Challenged Women Studies.

Stating that her mother’s determination to educate her has been a driving factor, Anusha said, “My mother is a domestic worker and really pushed for me to study more. I completed my bachelors, and my teachers encouraged me to pursue B.Ed. They also sponsored my education. I am pursuing my masters in English, but I plan to complete my Ph.D and become a professor.”

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor Govi. Chezhiaan and others were present at the convocation.