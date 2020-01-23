‘NCSC chairman will inquire into Murasoli Trust issue’

The Madras High Court was on Wednesday informed that an inquiry into a complaint of Murasoli Trust having encroached upon panchami land in Chennai would now be conducted by Ram Shankar Katheria, chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and not by its vice-chairman L. Murugan who had been accused of bias.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan was also told that the chairman had already issued a notice to the Managing Trustee M.K. Stalin, also president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, asking him to appear either in person or through his authorised representative for a hearing scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 27.

After taking note of the change, the judge asked senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the trust, to implead the chairman as a respondent to the writ petition in which the jurisdiction of the commission to decide upon the title of the property had been questioned. He granted time till February 4 for filing the impleading petition.

Meanwhile, the senior counsel informed the judge that the trust had already presented to the commission a list of the documents that were in its possession to prove the title of the property as ordered by the court during the last hearing. Claiming that the documents date back to 1937, he said, it was the job of a civil court and not the commission to decide upon title.