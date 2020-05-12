NCPCR seeks report on immolation of schoolgirl

Taking suo motu notice of reports in The Hindu [website] and TV news channels on the immolation of a schoolgirl in Villupuram, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday sought a report on the crime from the Villupuram Collector.

The NCPCR referred to news reports on two AIADMK functionaries allegedly setting ablaze a 14-year-old girl on Sunday and her subsequent death on Monday at the Villupuram Government Medical College & Hospital.

NCPCR member R.G. Anand told The Hindu that he has sought a report on the incident from the Villupuram Collector within seven days. According to the official communication, the Commission requested the Collector to inquire into the matter and take strict action.