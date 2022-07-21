‘NCC training will help cadets for life’

Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh, Director-General, NCC says the endeavour of NCC is to inculcate in cadets discipline, “nation first” approach and service to society

“Our aim is to make each and everyone of you a responsible citizen and to promote nation first,” said Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh, Director-General, NCC.

He participated in an interactive session with the NCC cadets from city colleges at the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University on Thursday and spoke about how being a part of the NCC teaches discipline, putting the nation first, and service to society. “All of this becomes integral to us whether we are wearing the uniform or not. Whatever you learn in NCC training will help you during the time of a crisis,” he said.

He spoke about the exemplary work of NCC cadets who volunteered and helped in the rescue efforts after the recent cloudburst at Amarnath. “I would like to highlight the responsibility that cadets have towards nature and environmental conservation. As part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, over 10 lakh candidates have participated in cleaning the seashores and waterbodies. As disciplined candidates, it is our duty to ensure that we don’t pollute natural resources and contribute our towards keeping them clean,” he said.

Speaking about the NCC Directorate (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman Nicobar), Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh said it had always been in the forefront of NCC activities because of the all-round performance of cadets and the immense support of the State government.

Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director-General, NCC Directorate (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar), in his address, emphasised the importance of work, conduct and maintaining healthy relationships. N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, was present.