NCC cadets to help police

The Kancheepuram police have roped in NCC cadets from colleges in the district for crowd management at public places over the coming weeks.

Since the lockdown began, the Kancheepuram police have booked over 2,600 cases and seized 2,788 vehicles for flouting prohibitory orders. Close to 700 police personnel and over 300 volunteers are already being put to use for crowd management. Two drones are also being used to monitor the crowd, especially in the containment zones.

“A total of 42 NCC cadets from various colleges have come forward to help us manage crowds at ration shops, ATMs and markets in Kancheepuram district,” said B. Shamoondeswari, SP, Kancheepuram district.

The cadets will also be used for traffic management and ensuring physical distancing in vehicle parking areas. “All of them will be provided with masks,” she said.

The cadets, who are already well trained, have been taught the importance of physical distancing by officers from the NCC directorate. “They have also practised ways to ensure physical distancing. Each cadet will be on duty for a few hours and will be deployed in places where they can handle the crowd,” said a source from the Ministry of Defence.

The NCC cadets will also be rendering help in Puducherry, Tiruchi, Karur, Ooty and other districts in the State.