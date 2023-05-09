NCC alumni clear 400 kg of trash from Korattur lake in a clean-up drive

May 09, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Around 100 members of the National Cadet Corps - United and Disciplined Alumni Association Network (NCC UDAAN) carried out a clean-up drive around Korattur lake here on Sunday. The volunteers managed collect around 400 kg of plastic waste in association with the Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakkam. Major General Indrabalan, Chief of Staff, Dakshin Bharat, Head Quarters Area, was the chief guest and appreciated the volunteers for the work. Colonel Lakshamanan, President, NCC UDAAN (Tamil Nadu), spoke. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.