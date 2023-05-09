ADVERTISEMENT

NCC alumni clear 400 kg of trash from Korattur lake in a clean-up drive

May 09, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

NCC alumni engaged in the clean-up drive at Korattur lake on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Around 100 members of the National Cadet Corps - United and Disciplined Alumni Association Network (NCC UDAAN) carried out a clean-up drive around Korattur lake here on Sunday. The volunteers managed collect around 400 kg of plastic waste in association with the Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakkam. Major General Indrabalan, Chief of Staff, Dakshin Bharat, Head Quarters Area, was the chief guest and appreciated the volunteers for the work.

Colonel Lakshamanan, President, NCC UDAAN (Tamil Nadu), spoke.

