NCB seizes drug consignment destined to Australia

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized eight kilograms of Pseudophedrine from two consignments which was meant to be transported at the Air Cargo of the Chennai Airport recently.

In a press release, the NCB Chennai Zonal Unit said it received a tip off about banned drugs being transported to Australia. The NCB team investigated and found parcel booked by a courier franchise office at Karaikal was sending the drug. The person who booked the consignment was later arrested.

Since the banned drug had already been transported, the NCB shared the details of the consignment sent by the consignee to the Australian authorities who seized four kilograms of Pseudophedrine.

The NCB also busted two consignments of Hashish oil and Pseudophedrine which were meant to be destined to Bahrain and Australia from Ernakulam were seized.