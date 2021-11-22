NCB seizes 200 kg of ganja from mini truck, 2 arrested

Two more persons travelling by a car nabbed

A special team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of the Chennai zonal unit seized more than 200 kg of ganja from a transport vehicle on Saturday.

A senior official of the NCB said a mini-truck proceeding on Vellore-Krishnagiri Road was intercepted near the Pallikonda toll plaza based on a tip off. On inspection of the vehicle, the NCB officials found 212 kg of ganja packed in bags and concealed under garden products.

Two persons in the vehicle were arrested.

On immediate interrogation, the accused said two more persons were involved in smuggling and were travelling in a car.

The special team immediately identified the vehicle, chased it and arrested two persons.

All the arrested were natives of Erode.

In two other operations carried out by the NCB zonal teams of Bengaluru, two consignments of contraband material were seized and two persons arrested.