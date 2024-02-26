NCB, police intensify search for drug cartel mastermind Jaffer Sadiq 

February 26, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in coordination with the Delhi police, have launched a search for Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK NRI wing office-bearer and film producer who is alleged to have been the mastermind behind a drug cartel that was busted recently.

On Monday, the NCB pasted its summons to him on the wall of his house on Santhome High Road in Mylapore, Chennai, as he was not available on the premises. Summons were also issued to two of his associates, Saleem and Moideen, sources said.

The NCB began its investigation following information from the New Zealand customs authorities and the Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine, concealed in desiccated coconut powder, were being sent to both countries from India. Further inputs from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration indicated that the source of the consignments was in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation with the Delhi police eventually led to a godown in Basai Darapur, West Delhi, where pseudoephedrine was being packed in a consignment of multigrain food mix. Three operatives — Mukesh, 34, Mujibur Rahman, 26, and Ashok Kumar, 33, of Villupuram, were arrested. The trio revealed that they had sent 45 consignments of drugs, weighing 3,500 kg and worth ₹2,000 crore, in the past three years.

Sources said that Jaffer Sadiq, alias Bezos, was the alleged mastermind of the cartel.

“We sent a summons to him. Since no one was available, it was pasted on the wall of his house. We have intensified our investigation to trace and nab him so that the source of the pseudoephedrine could be ascertained,” an officer said.

The main suspect was also into real estate, film production and hotels in the city limits. The bank accounts linked to him were frozen, and the authorities were analysing his call records to trace his whereabouts, besides alerting airports to prevent him from leaving abroad.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami called for a thorough probe. He said the police should not “hereafter function under any political influence”, but should operate independently to ascertain all the details and take steps to punish the guilty.

Union Minister of State L. Murugan sought a clarification from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the alleged involvement of Sadiq in the drug cartel. He accused the DMK of protecting drug peddlers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.