Chennai

NCB Chennai destroys over 1,300 kg of seized drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, disposed of more than 1,300 kg of drugs at a private incineration centre in Chengalpattu on Sunday.

The drugs were destroyed in the presence of the members of the Regular Drug Disposal Committee. In a press release, NCB, Chennai, said it destroyed 1,309 kg of drugs, comprising 1,291 kg of ganja, 10 kg of ephedrine and 6.3 kg of heroin, which were seized in 15 cases, in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

