NCB busts international drug syndicate, arrests 7 persons, including six Nigerian nationals

Initial investigation revealed that they procured the drugs from abroad and transported the consignments from Delhi to Ahmedabad before bringing them from Bengaluru to Chennai by bus

September 07, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman
Cocaine, amphetamine, and MDMA pills that were seized from the accused.

Cocaine, amphetamine, and MDMA pills that were seized from the accused. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, has busted an international drug syndicate by arresting six Nigerian nationals and a resident of the city and seizing cocaine, amphetamine, and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) pills.

P. Aravindhan, NCB Zonal Director, said: “We have busted the international drug syndicate involving Nigerian nationals. Some of them have criminal antecedents. Our initial investigation revealed that they procured the drugs from abroad. Later, they transported the consignments from Delhi to Ahmedabad and then brought them from Bengaluru to Chennai by bus.”

On the basis of specific information, the NCB officers intensified surveillance and nabbed one person, who is a resident of Royapettah, whose name was not revealed. They also recovered 7.45 g of cocaine and 7.20 g of MDMA pills from him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had sourced the drugs from Bengaluru from unidentified Nigerian nationals. Following up on the seizure, the officers arrested three Nigerian nationals who arrived from Bengaluru at Koyambedu and seized 407 g of amphetamine and 138 g of MDMA pills.

Based on their confession, the NCB officers searched a house in Bengaluru and seized 601 g of amphetamine and 172 g of MDMA pills. Three more Nigerian nationals were arrested. In all, seven suspects, including six Nigerian nationals, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Mr. Aravindhan said the suspects had supplied the drugs for use at parties in star hotels for the last three months. Further investigation is on to find out who was the main buyer of the drugs in the city.

Amphetamine and MDMA pills – central nervous system stimulants – are used as party drugs. MDMA is a synthetic drug that alters mood and was initially popular in the nightclub scene and at rave parties, but it is now used by a broad range of people and is commonly dubbed ‘Ecstasy’, NCB officials said.

