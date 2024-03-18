GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCB brings Jaffer Sadiq to Chennai and continues interrogating him

Investigation is on to trace the money trail of his crime proceeds. Officials say he confesses to having invested the proceeds from the drug smuggling in real estate, films, and hotels

March 18, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Narcotics Control Bureau in Chennai where Jaffer Sadiq is being interrogated.

The Narcotics Control Bureau in Chennai where Jaffer Sadiq is being interrogated. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jaffer Sadiq, the mastermind behind the multi-crore drug syndicate who was arrested by the officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) two weeks ago, has been brought to the city from Delhi and is being interrogated at the NCB office here.

Officials said he confessed to having invested the proceeds from the drug smuggling in real estate, films, and hotels. The NCB has been interrogating him under their custody. As the seven-day custodial interrogation ended on Saturday, he was produced before a special court in the Patiala court complex, Delhi, and his custodial interrogation period was extended by three days. Saddiq was then brought to the city on Monday. Investigation is on to trace the money trail of his crime proceeds, said sources.

Two weeks ago, the NCB arrested Jaffer Sadiq alias Bezo, a film producer who suspected to be behind an international drug syndicate smuggling pseudoephedrine in the guise of food products to countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Following inputs from Australian and New Zealand authorities on the frequent smuggling of pseudoephedrine to their countries from Delhi, the NCB and Delhi police conducted a joint operation and arrested three of Sadiq’s associates and seized 50 kg of the drug in West Delhi in mid-February. On their confession, the NCB launched a search to nab Sadiq, who went on the run. He was subsequently arrested by the NCB in Delhi.

In pursuance of the investigation, the NCB arrested Sada alias Sadanand, 55, a close associate of Sadiq on Tuesday, in addition to three more accomplices who were arrested in Delhi last month. Sources said that on Thursday, a team of officers raided a house at Kamarajapuram in Kallukuttai, Perungudi, which Sadiq and his associates had been using as a godown. They seized incriminating documents such as shipping bills and tools that were used to pack the pseudoephedrine from there.

