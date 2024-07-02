NCB arrests nine, including three Sri Lankan nationals, for attempting to smuggle ₹40-crore worth methamphetamine 

The officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zone, have busted a drug trafficking network with the arrest of nine suspects, including three Sri Lankan nationals and seizure of ₹40-crore worth methamphetamine in two different cases which were attempted to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, said sources. The kingpin of the network was coordinating from Central Prison, Puzhal.

On June 11, the officers of NCB arrested two Sri Lankan nationals, including a juvenile who was attempting to smuggle methamphetamine from Chennai to Sri Lanka. On subsequent investigation, another Sri Lankan national staying at Mandapam refugee camp and two more persons in Chennai, including a woman by name Krishnakumari and Mohammed Rizaludeen were arrested. A total of 1.47 kg of methamphetamine and currencies worth ₹1.5 crore were seized from them.

Further investigation revealed that the kingpin of the racket Kasilingam was already arrested in a case registered by Directorate Revenue Intelligence(DRI) in 2021. He was coordinating the smuggling by communicating to his wife Krishnakumari from inside the Central Jail, Puzhal. Kasilingam was formally arrested on June 25.

In another case, the officers of NCB recently intercepted a car suspected to be transporting methamphetamine near Peters Road, Royapettah. Three persons were arrested and 2.7 kg of methamphetamine was recovered from their possession. The drug was sourced from Moreh (Manipur). Further investigation is on, said the NCB.