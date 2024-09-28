National Centre of Ageing to get MRI machine soon: Health Minister

The National Centre of Ageing (NCA) will soon get an MRI machine at a cost of ₹8 crore, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after handing over appointment orders to 43 contractual staff at the NCA, he said that the centre already has a CT scan and digital X-ray machine. Patients had to go to other hospitals, such as the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital on the same campus for MRI, as of now. “An MRI machine will be bought to use at NCA soon,” he said.

The State government had issued an order to have 60 regular posts and 216 contractual posts at the NCA. Already, there 75 nurses who were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board. On Saturday, 43 contractual staff, including clinical physiotherapist, lab technician, pharmacist, data entry operator, occupational therapy, operation theatre technician and ECG technician, received their appointment orders, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An ambulance was also launched at NCA on the occasion. Within eight months of inauguration, the Centre has treated 1,11,918 outpatients and 3,267 in-patients. A total of 579 surgeries were performed so far, he added.

He said that essential drugs worth ₹1 crore was stocked at the geriatric facility.

Among others, Director of Medical Education J. Sangumani, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital E. Theranirajan and director of NCA S. Deepa were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.