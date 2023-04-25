HamberMenu
Nawab of Arcot honoured with Indo-Australian Award for Meritorious Service

The award is a recognition of his long-standing efforts toward improving communal peace, harmony and his patronage of international relations between the two countries

April 25, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Indo-Australian Association honoured Meritorious Service Award 2023 to His Highness Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali presented by Miss Sara Kirliew & Susan Verghese. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Nawab of Arcot Mohammed Abdul Ali was bestowed the Indo-Australian Award for Meritorious Service at Amir Mahal on Monday in the presence of Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General to South India, and Susan Verghese, president, Indo-Australian Association.

The award is a recognition of the Nawab’s long-standing efforts toward improving communal peace, harmony and his patronage of international relations between the two countries.

ANZAC DAY

Every year, Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day is observed on April 25 to remember the sacrifice of Australians who lost their lives in World War One. The Australian Consul-General in Chennai organised a dawn service at the Madras War Cemetery at 5.20 a.m. on Tuesday to commemorate the ANZAC Day. Fifteen Australians and six New Zealanders were laid to rest here.

The date marks the arrival of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli, Turkey, but is currently observed as a day of remembrance of conflicts involving both countries. “ANZAC Day is a solemn occasion to remember Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women who have served in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations for our country, and to honour those who continue to serve today,” Ms. Kirlew said.

L. Ganesh, Honorary Consul, New Zealand, and Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, who recently took charge as the General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, laid the wreaths. Diplomats from the three countries and members of the Indian Army were present.

