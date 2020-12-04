Navy Week observed in Chennai

CHENNAI

04 December 2020 17:15 IST

A motorcycle rally from Chennai to various Navy units across Tamil Nadu was flagged off by Rear Admiral Chadha

As part of the Indian Navy Week celebrations, Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA) and other senior officers from the Armed forces laid wreaths at the War Memorial in Chennai on Friday paying respects to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

A motorcycle rally from Chennai to various Navy units across Tamil Nadu was flagged off by Rear Admiral Chadha. The five-day motorcycle expedition would cover Nagapattinam, Rameswaram, Thoothukudi and Tiruchi districts and would return on December 9.

"The expedition is aimed to showcase the Indian Navy amongst the citizens and to encourage the younger generation to choose the Indian Navy as a career option," an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

To commemorate the Indian Navy Day, the first edition of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Navy Day Run/Ride 2020 was being organised, it said and added that the event was being conducted virtually with over 3000 registrations. Two Navy ships - INS Sukanya and INS Sumitra anchored off Chennai lighthouse, were illuminated as part of Navy Day celebrations.