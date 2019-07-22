Navy to commission fifth Dornier aircraft squadron

The Navy is set to commission its fifth Dornier Aircraft Squadron — Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 313 — in Chennai on Monday. The new air squadron is scheduled to be commissioned by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Air Enclave in Meenambakkam.
The squadron would operate the indigenous Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-built maritime surveillance version multi-role Dornier 228 short-range reconnaissance aircraft from Chennai air terminus, a Defence press release stated.
The aircraft is fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment that would enhance domain awareness of the Navy and would be a force multiplier during search and rescue operations, the press release added.
This would further strengthen the Navy’s efforts in maintaining constant surveillance and safe-guarding maritime interests in the eastern seaboard of the country.
