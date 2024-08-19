Navigating Warren Road

A bottle has a neck, the shorter part, one that is constricted. Warren Road is a case of a neck having a bottle — the constricted part is the larger part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The morning rush hour is long past and the one to arrive still distant, and the dimensions of Warren Road can be seen clearly.

Every time a bus heads into any of the severely constricted sections, there is a hint of a struggle, even at this relaxed hour. The section of Warren Road where Abhiramapuram Fourth Street meets it is restricted even without any extraneous element taking a bite out of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

With five garbage bins plonked haphazardly on Warren Road (around this junction), one can sense buses slowing down. Picture these bins parked in a similar fashion during rush hour: traffic movement would be massively hindered.

When Warren Road was turned into a bus route road due to traffic changes relating to Metro Rail work, it might have been thrust into a role it was hardly equipped for. But it can be enabled in small measures to play the role better than it does not.

Residents note haphazard parking of vehicles — and one may add, garbage bins — need to be checked. Wherever parking is inevitable, one-side parking should be ensured. It can ameliorate the situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.