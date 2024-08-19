GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navigating Warren Road

Published - August 19, 2024 10:20 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
This is not a busy hour at Warren Road. During rush hour, that bus and other vehicles will have anything but a smooth run through this road. The images were taken on August 16, 2024. 

This is not a busy hour at Warren Road. During rush hour, that bus and other vehicles will have anything but a smooth run through this road. The images were taken on August 16, 2024.  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

A bottle has a neck, the shorter part, one that is constricted. Warren Road is a case of a neck having a bottle — the constricted part is the larger part.

The morning rush hour is long past and the one to arrive still distant, and the dimensions of Warren Road can be seen clearly.

Every time a bus heads into any of the severely constricted sections, there is a hint of a struggle, even at this relaxed hour. The section of Warren Road where Abhiramapuram Fourth Street meets it is restricted even without any extraneous element taking a bite out of it.

With five garbage bins plonked haphazardly on Warren Road (around this junction), one can sense buses slowing down. Picture these bins parked in a similar fashion during rush hour: traffic movement would be massively hindered.

When Warren Road was turned into a bus route road due to traffic changes relating to Metro Rail work, it might have been thrust into a role it was hardly equipped for. But it can be enabled in small measures to play the role better than it does not.

Residents note haphazard parking of vehicles — and one may add, garbage bins — need to be checked. Wherever parking is inevitable, one-side parking should be ensured. It can ameliorate the situation.

Related Topics

transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.