Navigate, book a parking slot, order food, all in one app at Chennai airport

A glimpse of the new integrated terminal building coming up at Chennai airport. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

April 25, 2022 20:44 IST

AAI officials plan to launch the app for passengers to improve their travel experience

Imagine a situation where you enter the international terminal of Chennai airport and feeling lost, from looking for directions to finding a food outlet to grab a bite.

By the end of this year, a passenger who steps into the Chennai airport can use a mobile app to navigate through the terminal from the entry up to boarding the flight and even order food and have it delivered at the boarding gate, while completing the security procedures. This app will also help a passenger book a slot for their car in the multi-level car parking, days in advance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In two months, the international operations will switch to a portion of the new integrated terminal and this will be a huge respite for the passengers. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, they plan to launch this app for passengers to improve the travel experience at the airport when the new integrated terminal would be opened in June. In two months, the international operations will switch to a portion of the new integrated terminal and this will be a huge respite for the passengers who have been struggling with lack of facilities and a host of other issues from congestion to lack of cleanliness in the terminal.

Watch | Chennai’s new integrated terminal

“Through the app, a passenger will be able to book a specific slot in the car parking at a specific time, navigate through the terminal to know in which direction he / she should head after finishing one formality and move to the other. By the time, they finish the security and immigration, most of them will be tired and will want to sip a coffee or eat something. They can order food through the app during this time from the food outlets located in the terminal and the staff will deliver it near the boarding gate where they are seated,” an official said.

The phase II modernisation work is on in full swing and some important projects like new integrated terminal, multi-level car parking and airside operations are likely to be completed in June. “This is a crucial time for us. From June, passengers will have a better flying experience and we are also taking corrective actions on various complaints we receive immediately,” the official added.