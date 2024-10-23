GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Navalur residents demand measures to prevent tankers from emptying sewage in their area

Published - October 23, 2024 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Navalur have been waking up to a strong stench every morning for over six months now as sewage tankers have been emptying their slushy contents onto open plots in Gandhi Nagar layout at night.

“When we complained to the police, they caught and fined one truck. But it’s only one truck. There was a pause for a few days after that, but it has started again. Sometimes they also dump the stuff in the afternoon, when not many people are there on the streets,” said Atish Baisantry, vice-president of OMR Gandhi Nagar (T&S) Plot Owners Welfare Association.

Residents said their surveillance cameras and light fixtures get broken repeatedly. They suspect the truckers but have no proof of the same. “We are worried that our ground water will be polluted by this. There are over 2,000 plots here and many residential communities in this area. As far as we understand, there is no pumping station for sewage trucks outside the Greater Chennai Corporation limits, which is why the sewage is being let out here,” said Krishnan Subramanian, president of the association.

The association has sent representations to various departments urging them to stop dumping untreated sewage in their locality. They also want a sewage pumping station to be constructed.

October 23, 2024

