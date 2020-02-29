Navalur Panchayat restores waterbody

Two ponds nestle close to Olympia Panache, a sprawling community in Navalur, that is set in a villa-based horizontal development format.

While the pond on the northern side has been restored by the Navalur Panchayat, the one on the southern side is a picture of neglect, with a carpet of green settling over it and unruly vegetation including typha surrounding it.

Treated sewage is being let into the pond by commercial entities found nearby.

When Sekhar Raghavan of The Rain Centre visited our community to help us with rainwater harvesting strategies, there are two things he pointed out: That we had to build recharge wells within the community to protect the freshwater table in our area. Besides that, he pointed out how invaluable the ponds would be in rainwater harvesting. The rainwater runoffs could be directed to these ponds.

However, the inflow of impure water into the pond on the southern side has to be checked first.

The Navalur Panchayat could not restore this pond around the time the one on the northern side was restored, due to certain practical difficulties.

We request the Panchayat to take steps to stop the inflows into the pond, and also take up its restoration at the earliest date possible.

(R. Subramanian is joint secretary, Panache Residents Welfare Association)