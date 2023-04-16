ADVERTISEMENT

Naval Research and Development Centre of Big Bang Boom, a startup firm inaugurated

April 16, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

he NDRC develops varied technologies including passive naval deterrence, electronic warfare systems, artificial intelligence, sensor enabled fire detection, suppression, high expansion foaming systems and oil spill containment

Sivaraman R 10065

Admiral Karambir Singh, chairman of National Maritime Foundation and former Chief of Naval Staff on Saturday inaugurated Naval Research and Development Centre (NRDC), a venture of Big Bang Boom Solutions which is a startup in the defence sector.

The NDRC develops varied technologies including passive naval deterrence, electronic warfare systems, artificial intelligence, sensor enabled fire detection, suppression, high expansion foaming systems and oil spill containment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the centre, Mr. Singh said, “We are facing challenges from China, and China is moving fast on all fronts. In four years, they built the equivalent of one Indian navy. So, that is the speed that they are moving at. The bureaucracy, armed forces, private industries, defence research and development sectors, everybody, has to work together to make products that will be useful for future warfare.”

Rear Admiral (Retd) Sourirajullu Ramsagar, Commodore Arun Pratap Golaya and Dr. Shivaraman Ramaswamy, Director and Chief Technology Officer were present on the occasion.

Mr. Shivaraman said that the government has declared the defence sector a priority sector and has launched many schemes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat. “We are proud to be a part of the same with the delivery of our anti drone and situational awareness upgrades to the Indian Airforce and Army. With the launch of the NRDC we hope to focus our energies and develop cutting-edge technologies for use by the Indian Navy, our key strategic partner,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US