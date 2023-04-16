Naval Research and Development Centre of Big Bang Boom, a startup firm inaugurated

April 16, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

Admiral Karambir Singh, chairman of National Maritime Foundation and former Chief of Naval Staff on Saturday inaugurated Naval Research and Development Centre (NRDC), a venture of Big Bang Boom Solutions which is a startup in the defence sector.

The NDRC develops varied technologies including passive naval deterrence, electronic warfare systems, artificial intelligence, sensor enabled fire detection, suppression, high expansion foaming systems and oil spill containment.

Inaugurating the centre, Mr. Singh said, “We are facing challenges from China, and China is moving fast on all fronts. In four years, they built the equivalent of one Indian navy. So, that is the speed that they are moving at. The bureaucracy, armed forces, private industries, defence research and development sectors, everybody, has to work together to make products that will be useful for future warfare.”

Rear Admiral (Retd) Sourirajullu Ramsagar, Commodore Arun Pratap Golaya and Dr. Shivaraman Ramaswamy, Director and Chief Technology Officer were present on the occasion.

Mr. Shivaraman said that the government has declared the defence sector a priority sector and has launched many schemes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat. “We are proud to be a part of the same with the delivery of our anti drone and situational awareness upgrades to the Indian Airforce and Army. With the launch of the NRDC we hope to focus our energies and develop cutting-edge technologies for use by the Indian Navy, our key strategic partner,” he said.