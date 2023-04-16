HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naval Research and Development Centre of Big Bang Boom, a startup firm inaugurated

he NDRC develops varied technologies including passive naval deterrence, electronic warfare systems, artificial intelligence, sensor enabled fire detection, suppression, high expansion foaming systems and oil spill containment

April 16, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

Sivaraman R 10065

Admiral Karambir Singh, chairman of National Maritime Foundation and former Chief of Naval Staff on Saturday inaugurated Naval Research and Development Centre (NRDC), a venture of Big Bang Boom Solutions which is a startup in the defence sector.

The NDRC develops varied technologies including passive naval deterrence, electronic warfare systems, artificial intelligence, sensor enabled fire detection, suppression, high expansion foaming systems and oil spill containment.

Inaugurating the centre, Mr. Singh said, “We are facing challenges from China, and China is moving fast on all fronts. In four years, they built the equivalent of one Indian navy. So, that is the speed that they are moving at. The bureaucracy, armed forces, private industries, defence research and development sectors, everybody, has to work together to make products that will be useful for future warfare.”

Rear Admiral (Retd) Sourirajullu Ramsagar, Commodore Arun Pratap Golaya and Dr. Shivaraman Ramaswamy, Director and Chief Technology Officer were present on the occasion.

Mr. Shivaraman said that the government has declared the defence sector a priority sector and has launched many schemes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat. “We are proud to be a part of the same with the delivery of our anti drone and situational awareness upgrades to the Indian Airforce and Army. With the launch of the NRDC we hope to focus our energies and develop cutting-edge technologies for use by the Indian Navy, our key strategic partner,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.