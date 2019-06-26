Nature trail along the Cooum to be ready in six months

The Chennai Corporation will resume work on development of a nature trail along the Cooum river and complete it in six months.

A joint inspection by Chennai Corporation and Public Works Department officials was conducted on Tuesday to expedite the project.

The civic body started work on the nature trail after encroachments were removed near College Road, a few months ago. Corporation officials demolished a place of worship for the project along a 1.5-km stretch of the Cooum from Monroe Bridge to College Road Bridge in Nungambakkam.

The slow pace of bund formation and compaction of the bund by the PWD have been causing a delay for the past few months. The PWD is set to complete work on bund formation shortly.

The 1.5-km nature trail would also offer connectivity for pedestrians to reach Chetpet from College Road in Nungambakkam.

The entry to the nature trail will be free. The civic body will also develop a parking lot along the river. The Corporation has removed 8,000 en croachments along the river for the eco-restoration project.

The Corporation will demolish the old DPI compound wall and construct a new one to improve the aesthetics of the nature trail. “The DPI compound wall is dilapidated. The CRRT has agreed to demolish and reconstruct the wall. NoC has been received,” said an official.

The Corporation has completed just 8 km of the wall along the Cooum river because of the delay in relocating the slums. Of the 55 slums along the river, just 39 have been relocated.

“Residents in 13 slums have refused to permit officials take biometrics,” said an official. The relocation of such slums is likely to be challenging.

However, some slums that have been opposing relocation have agreed now. “Pallavan Nagar and Kakkan Nagar will be relocated soon,” said an official.

The Corporation has removed 90% of the solid waste along the river, said an official.