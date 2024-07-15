Nature-based learning sparks curiosity among students of Greater Chennai Corporation-run schools

“Why are banana leaves used to serve food? Why are we using every part of the banana plant? Why are banana trees straight and not twisted?”

The humble and ubiquitous banana sparked as many as dozen questions from a young student participating in a pilot programme on nature-based learning at schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), conducted by the Palluyir Trust. Another student came up with 27 questions on just one plant.

By studying birds, trees, ants, and other insects through activities such as public park visits, tree walks, and field trips, the programme aims to evaluate shifts in students across four main domains: curiosity, interpersonal skills, critical thinking, and affinity for nature.

According to a report compiled by the Palluyir Trust, a significant result of the study was that observing local nature greatly inspired children to be curious and motivated them to learn. This curiosity was evident not only in language learning and scientific concepts but also in their interest in understanding others’ perspectives, collaborating in groups, exploring new ideas, and gaining new perspectives.

Despite the growing popularity of nature-based learning in alternative schools and educational institutions, students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds have often missed out on such opportunities. This programme specifically involved students from Chennai High School on Manikanda Street, Chennai Urdu High School in Washermenpet, Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School and Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam, and Chennai Middle School in Gandhigram.

Parks as learning spaces

In the pre-intervention survey, students mentioned that they get to learn about nature in forests, mountains, on television or phone, and in schools, while some reported parks too. However, in the post-project survey, many more students recognised parks as spaces for learning about nature.

In the post-project survey, students indicated a greater fondness for observing animals and plants around them on the Likert scale (4.16), compared to their pre-project response (3.62). “Studies from around the world, and our own, have shown that certain foundational capacities of children, especially underprivileged children, are strengthened more than anything by connection with the natural world,” says Yuvan Aves, naturalist and founder of the Palluyir Trust.

“We need to look at the ecological crisis as a cultural programme, where we are methodically disconnected from the rest of life. And to actually build these connections at a young age is very important because that is when we are most formative with our world views and values,” he adds.

The GCC has expressed its willingness to expand the programme to other schools. “But our capacity is limited, and we are already doing six schools,” Mr. Yuvan said.

The Palluyir Trust will also be collaborating with the Institute of Mathematical Sciences to do a year-long nature-based learning teacher training for the State Council of Educational Research and Training.