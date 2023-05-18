Naturalists call for better cataloguing of Chennai’s biodiversity

May 18, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

It would probably come as a surprise to an average resident of Chennai to know there are at least 4,400 species of flora and fauna in the city. While there is no official data, public portals such as iNaturalist and eBird are filling the gap in taking stock of the coastal city’s rich biodiversity.

The city also hosts vibrant groups of nature-enthusiasts as was evident from the recent City Nature Challenge (CNC) – a four-day competition to document plants, flowers, insects, and birds across the city on iNaturalist – organised by Palluyir Trust. Nearly 80 participants documented 1,129 species of flora and fauna between April 28 and May 1.

Nikkitha Terasa, nature educator at Palluyir Trust, was surprised to spot a common castor butterfly in a park close to her house at Vadapalani. “I’ve been wanting to see the butterfly in the city as I’d only seen it in the outskirts. Common castor, ironically, is not as common compared to the angled castor,” she says. She says the CNC this year was focused on public parks as these are green spaces everyone can access. “One cool thing was that most observations were of plants. A lot of birders told us that through the CNC they watched plants, trees and other vegetation around them,” Mr. Terasa adds.

A new book called Butterflies of Chennai, compiled by a group of 10 young naturalists, describes 157 species of butterflies found in the city and provides information about them.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board (TNBB) recently called for college students’ participation in updating People’s Biodiversity Registers. “I don’t even know where to access the register, I’ve never seen it,” says Ms. Terasa.

In 2021, the TNBB released a compendium on flowering plants in the species-rich State that includes 6,723 taxa. The book, however, is not available in the public domain. “Giving a generic overview of biodiversity is one thing. If you have to really relate to biodiversity in your area more, we need granular data on something that you can actually walk down your road and see,” says Jayashree Vencatesan, Care Earth Trust.

Granular data

According to Ms. Vencatesan, compiling region-specific data, especially for cities like Chennai, will help shatter the myth that urban areas lack biodiversity. “Secondly, for any developmental project intervention, an assessment on the impact to the local environment in necessary. If there is a compilation, it will save a lot of time that would otherwise be spent in taking up one more assessment on biodiversity,” she says. Such data has been used as proof against poorly-made environmental impact assessments that seek to justify developmental projects.

“Some instances include Odiyur Lagoon, Loop Road, Vedanthangal and Kattupalli,” says naturalist Yuvan Aves.

Granular biodiversity data can also serve as a good monitoring mechanism for species disappearing or appearing locally. “It can be used to assess change in numbers and density,” says Ms. Vencatesan, who is also a member of the TNBB.

“Chennai always throws up a surprise. We either notice an unusual plant or an organism not known to occur in South India somewhere. There’s new records and hidden treasures all the time,” she says.