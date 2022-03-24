NATO’s expansion blamed for Ukraine crisis

Kanwal Sibal says the West failed to build inclusive security architecture in Europe

Kanwal Sibal says the West failed to build inclusive security architecture in Europe

CHENNAI

The expansion of NATO in the countries that were once part of the Soviet Union and the failure of the West to assuage Russia’s doubts about admitting Ukraine into it have created the crisis, said Kanwal Sibal, former Foreign Secretary.

Delivering his address in the conclave “Ukraine Crisis: Is Global Focus Moving back to Europe?” organised by the Madras Management Association (MMA) in the city on Tuesday, he said the focus was moving back to Europe but in a negative way.

Mr. Sibal was critical of the West for its failure to build an inclusive security architecture in Europe after the demise of the Soviet Union, spurning Putin’s offer to admit Russia into NATO and the West’s arming of Ukraine, which had created this crisis.

On India’s neutral stand, Mr. Sibal said: “India’s reactions are muted and understated. Yet they are all critical of what Russia has done.”

He said although the U.S. arms companies had gained from the war, the result of this crisis had made the U.S., Europe and Russia weak while China had emerged stronger.

The conclave was organised by MMA in partnership with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) and Observer Research Foundation.Peter Rimmele, Resident Representative to India, KAS, and C.V. Subba Rao, president of MMA, participated in the conclave.

Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu, moderated a panel discussion.