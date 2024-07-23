ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nationwide newborn screening necessary to detect inherited metabolic disorders’

Published - July 23, 2024 12:55 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

At a workshop on ‘New Born Screening for Inherited Metabolic Disorders’ at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on July 22, Anil Jalan, paediatrician, metabolic and genetic counsellor emphasised the importance of mandatory newborn screening to detect and treat inherited metabolic disorders.

He said the newborn blood spot test could be done even at village or public health centres, where the screening can detect 55 out of 1900 metabolic disorders in India. B. Umamaheswari, HoD, Neonatology, said that Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre’s initial newborn screening focused on thyroid disorders, expanded to include screening for 21 metabolic conditions, where they have identified 14 cases of inherited metabolic disorders so far.

