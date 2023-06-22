Nation’s target of carbon neutrality by 2070 is possible, but it has to rush, say renewable energy experts

June 22, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

India’s target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 will become a reality, but the journey towards it should be accelerated, said renewable energy experts at a conference held by the Andhra Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

N. Elangovan, Regional Joint Secretary, Department of MSME, said Tamil Nadu’s fortunate position of being endowed with good renewable energy sources had led to the State contributing around 35 to 40% of India’s installed capacity of wind energy.

While the State had the second highest wind energy capacity in the country, one of the challenges it faced was the lack of land to set up more wind farms, said Ajay Devaraj, Secretary-general, Indian Wind Power Association (IPWA). “One solution is repowering, which is upgrading the capacity of the existing wind turbines to produce more energy,” he explained.

However, windmills in proximity can affect each other’s performances, pointed out Mr. Devaraj, and added that the IPWA recommended to the authorities that solar panels be put up in existing land where wind turbines currently were which would allow for the transmission lines to take up both solar and wind generated energy.

Experts also discussed the current situation and further challenges in solar and biomass energy production. It was said although solar energy emerged as the major alternate source of energy, there were growing concerns about the e-waste it produced.

Indira Dutt, President, Andhra Chamber of Commerce and Chairperson/Managing Director, KCP Limited, said the government had been helping MSMEs meet the challenges of a global tightening of green norms.