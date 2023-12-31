GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nationalism and regionalism without virtue are against humanity: M.M. Sundresh

Speaking at the 148th International Convention of The Theosophical Society, the SC Judge says understanding virtue from a restricted vision was a serious cause of concern as the world suffered from a lack of virtue from those who could make an impact

December 31, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court Judge M.M. Sundresh speaking at The Theosophical Society Adyar on Sunday.

Supreme Court Judge M.M. Sundresh speaking at The Theosophical Society Adyar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Nationalism and regionalism without virtue are against humanity, said Supreme Court Judge M.M. Sundresh.

Delivering the first public lecture on ‘Virtue’ at the 148th International Convention of The Theosophical Society at its headquarters in Adyar on Sunday, Justice Sundresh said understanding virtue from a restricted vision was a serious cause of concern as the world suffered from a lack of virtue from those who could make an impact.

“Arrogance and aggression being enemies of virtue determine decisions and actions. It is exactly what is happening on the ground. Any form of power should be subject to virtue,” he added.

An art exhibition was inaugurated by artist Hemalatha Senathipathi. Tim Boyd, president, The Theosophical Society Adyar International, participated. The events till January 4, 2024 include lectures by eminent personalities in the domains of science, leadership, spirituality, philosophy, and environment that are highly relevant to today’s issues faced around the world. There are public lectures as well as a concert. All activities are at Adyar Theatre, Theosophical Society.

