National Urdu book mela comes to Vaniyambadi, in Tamil Nadu

The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) organises its 25th ‘National Urdu Book Mela’ at Islamic College, in Vaniyambadi, from January 3 to January 11. The mela, which is being organised in association with the 120-year-old Vaniyambadi Muslim Educational Society (VMES), is said to be the first such mela held in South India by NCPUL.

Sprawling across 42 acres at the foot of Yelagiri Hills, the Islamic College was once a coconut grove, along the Palar river. Now, the playground of such a sprawling college campus is where the mela is on, till January 11, and is open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on all days, including Sundays.

Books on literature, poetry, grammar, history, biographies, stories for children and medicine deck up the wooden racks of the 95 stalls at the mela. The most notable works on display are the translated versions of celebrated writers’ works including George Orwell’s Big Brother is Watching You, Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time, Stephen R. Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, a self-help book, and Unlimited Power by Anthony Robbins.

Most of the books are in Hindi, Tamil, English and Urdu languages. However, the popular ones among the visitors are the translated versions of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati (also known as Mahakavi Bharathiyar) and pocket-size Quran.

“Despite small in size, Vaniyambadi has a rich history especially among its Urdu natives, who speak refined language similar to that spoken in northern India,” says NCPUL’s educational officer, Ajmal Sayeed, who is also officer in-charge of the fair. He says the aim of the fair is to promote Urdu literature among people in the region.

Further, the fair also promotes meet-the-author sessions, debates, dramas, Mushairas, tamsili mushaira, in which students dress up like great Urdu poets and present their couplets, and Bait Bazi — recitation of Urdu couplets in the form of Antakshari.

Visitors from Tirupattur, Ambur, Peranambut, Gudiyattam, Melvisharam, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to attend the fair. A discount of nearly 20% for books is provided. At the inaugural function on January 3, Prof. Aquil Ahmad, director, NCPUL; Mohammed Hashim Malack, managing director, K. H. Group of Companies; G. Vishwanathan, founder, VIT; Ghani Mohammad Azhal, general secretary, VMES; Abdul Fazah, professor, department of History, Islamic College; participated.

On a much lighter side, it may be noted that during the 18th century, Mysore warrior Tipu Sultan began his military career with his first battle in Vaniyambadi, near Tirupattur, against the British regime. And History mentions that a century later, natives of this small leather-making town stood against the British during the first war of independence.