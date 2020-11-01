National Unity Day observed by city police

A special march past was staged by the personnel near Rajaji Salai.

CHENNAI

01 November 2020 01:28 IST

Unity pledge taken by personnel

The National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, was observed on Saturday, with Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy administering a pledge at the police headquarters here. Senior police officers gathered to take part in the event.

National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31 across the country to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and to recognise the contributions of the first Union Home Minister, who laid the firm foundations of the Indian police and gave it its identity, character and direction.

A special march-past was staged by the personnel near Rajaji Salai. About 500 police officers, comprising the T.N. Commando Force, the Armed Reserve Police, T.N. special police, the mounted police and the police band, took part in the march.

Additional Commissioner of Police, headquarters, A. Amalaraj, and other officials took a unity pledge at the venue.