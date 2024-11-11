National Transgenders’ Federation lodges complaint against disinformation campaign

Over 1,000 transpersons from the National Transgenders’ Federation protested in front of the City Police Commissioner’s office on Monday against an individual of their community who allegedly spread disinformation on social media against the body.

Its office-bearers were allowed to lodge a complaint at the office seeking to register a case. Following senior police officers assuring them that suitable action would be taken, the protesters dispersed from the area. According to the protesters, the federation has a group of elders, known internally as the Jamath. They said Manthra, a transperson of Laskar Street in St. Thomas Mount, had circulated derogatory content against the Jamath last March. A police complaint was lodged back then, with a First Information Report being registered. They alleged that Manthra had resumed spreading such content recently. Following the complaint, the police registered a case.

