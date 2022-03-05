National Safety Day observed

On the 51st National Safety Day, C.V. Ganesan, Minister of Labour Welfare and Skill Development, said the government, management and workers should create a safe and prosperous State with a goal of “zero accident”.

To implement a safe working environment, a safety culture must be imparted to the factory management and workers. For sustained growth and development, it was crucial to put safety first and ensure workers wear personal protective equipment, frame safe operating procedure and compliance too. The priority should be to have safety protocols and develop them in adhering standards, he said.