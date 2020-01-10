Chennai

National Safety Council hands out awards

The National Safety Council (NSC) - Tamil Nadu Chapter gave away the NSC Occupational Health, Safety and Environmental Awards 2018 and Safety Competition 2019 prizes on Wednesday. K. Manoharan, Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, said that T.N. is a pioneer in safety and health.

