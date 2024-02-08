ADVERTISEMENT

National Physicists Conclave 2024 begins at SRM Institute of Science and Technology

February 08, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event, which will be held from February 7 to 10, will present awards, including Young Woman Physicist Award, Young Physicist Award, Best Thesis Award, and Best Publication of the Year 2023 Award, to scientists

The Hindu Bureau

The National Physicists Conclave 2024 began at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur on Wednesday, February 7.

The event, which will be held from February 7 to 10, is organised by the Department of Physics and Nanotechnology, according to a press release. Umesh V. Waghmare, president of the Indian Academy of Sciences, who spoke at the inauguration of the event, said scientists would have to work together to create a significant impact in research.

C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST, said the institution was started way back in 1985 as an engineering college and had seen steady growth ever since.

Awards will be presented to scientists during the conclave, which includes Young Computational Physicist Award, Young Applied Physicist Award, Young Woman Physicist Award, Young Physicist Award, Best Thesis Award, and Best Publication of the Year 2023 Award.

