National-level conference inaugurated

The Tamil Nadu chapter of Cardiological Society of India organised a four-day national-level conference of interventional cardiologists - National Interventional Council (NIC) 2024. Over 1,500 interventional cardiologists from across the country are taking part in the event that will be held till July 7.

Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer, Zoho Corporation inaugurated the conference. Release of data on the burden of heart diseases, procedures and expenditures for heart ailments and launch of a dedicated hall for innovators in the field of interventional cardiology and the industry catering to the speciality were among the highlights of NIC 2024, according to a press release.

