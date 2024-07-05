ADVERTISEMENT

National-level conference inaugurated

Published - July 05, 2024 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer, Zoho Corporation inaugurated the national-level conference of interventional cardiologists - National Interventional Council (NIC) 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu chapter of Cardiological Society of India organised a four-day national-level conference of interventional cardiologists - National Interventional Council (NIC) 2024. Over 1,500 interventional cardiologists from across the country are taking part in the event that will be held till July 7.

Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer, Zoho Corporation inaugurated the conference. Release of data on the burden of heart diseases, procedures and expenditures for heart ailments and launch of a dedicated hall for innovators in the field of interventional cardiology and the industry catering to the speciality were among the highlights of NIC 2024, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US