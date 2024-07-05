GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National-level conference inaugurated

Published - July 05, 2024 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer, Zoho Corporation inaugurated the national-level conference of interventional cardiologists - National Interventional Council (NIC) 2024.

Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer, Zoho Corporation inaugurated the national-level conference of interventional cardiologists - National Interventional Council (NIC) 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu chapter of Cardiological Society of India organised a four-day national-level conference of interventional cardiologists - National Interventional Council (NIC) 2024. Over 1,500 interventional cardiologists from across the country are taking part in the event that will be held till July 7.

Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer, Zoho Corporation inaugurated the conference. Release of data on the burden of heart diseases, procedures and expenditures for heart ailments and launch of a dedicated hall for innovators in the field of interventional cardiology and the industry catering to the speciality were among the highlights of NIC 2024, according to a press release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.