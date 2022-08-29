National Institute of Ageing building stable, says Minister

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 20:19 IST

The building proposed to house the National Institute of Ageing constructed on the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy, is stable and safe for use. However, the plastering peeled off and had defects as it was done without mixing certain chemicals, Public Works Minister E.V. Velu said here on Monday.

The building was constructed during the AIADMK regime in March 2019. It was temporarily made into a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital in 2020. Mr. Velu inspected the structural stability of the building along with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who had inspected the building earlier this year and raised concern about the poor quality of structure.

After a field inspection in May this year, a three-member committee comprising Manu Santhanam, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, and two PWD engineers was constituted, to study the stability of the structure.

Repair work was taken up based on the recommendations of the committee which submitted its report in July. It had recommended that two chemicals must be added to the m-sand for better quality of plastering. Moreover, walls must be painted with weather proof emulsion paint apart from realigning rainwater harvesting pipes away from the building.

Mr. Velu said the same Erode-based contractor R.P. Periasamy had taken up the repair work. He had replied that specifications mentioned in the project tender were followed when a show-cause notice was served. The contractor had agreed to rectify the defects. Action could not be initiated due to a flaw in the tender prepared under the previous AIADMK regime. The contract terms did not include mixing of chemicals with m-sand in the project estimate cost.

The government plans to convert the building in Guindy as the National Institute of Ageing once the repair work was completed. On the use of m-sand, he said it had been approved by various research institutions for use as river sand was in high demand.

